PM Imran, politicians mourn demise of Pakistan’s ‘king of comedy’ Umer Sharif

LAHORE – Veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif died on Saturday in Germany due to his grave health illnesses.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed the tragic demise of Sharif, who took his last breath at a hospital.

The news of the 66-year-old ledge left the whole of Pakistan including politicians in deep grief as he ruled the hearts of his fans for around five decades.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and others have expressed sadness over the death of who was known as “King of Comedy”.

The premier wrote: “Saddened to learn of Umar Sharif’s passing. I had the good fortune of touring with him to raise funds for SKMT. He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers & condolences go to his family”.

Saddened to learn of Umar Sharif's passing. I had the good fortune of touring with him to raise funds for SKMT. He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers & condolences go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2021

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا معروف اداکار و کامیڈین عمر شریف کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس#UmerSharif #UmarSharif pic.twitter.com/8RIuVZcNRV — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 2, 2021

سب کو ہنسانے والا آج سب کو رُلا گیا۔

عمر شریف دنیا بھر میں پاکستان کی پہچان اور باکمال فنکار تھے اور ان کی کمی کبھی پوری نہیں ہوسکتی۔ اللہ تعالی مرحوم کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے اور ان کے لواحقین اور چاہنے والوں کو صبر دے۔ آمین pic.twitter.com/GgOCfWzPqy — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 2, 2021

انا للّہ وانا الیہ راجعون

عمر شریف کی رحلت برصغیر کے فنون لطیفہ کے لئے ایک عظیم سانحہ ہے ۔ کئی دہائیوں تک مسکراہٹیں اور خوشیاں بکھیرنے والے لیجنڈ کی کمی شائد کبھی پوری نہ ہوسکے ۔ اللّہ عمر شریف کے پسماندگان اور چاہنے والوں کو صبر اور انہیں جنت فردوس میں جگہ عطا فرمائے ۔ آمین۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 2, 2021

