PM Imran, politicians mourn demise of Pakistan’s ‘king of comedy’ Umer Sharif

LAHORE – Veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif died on Saturday in Germany due to his grave health illnesses.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed the tragic demise of Sharif, who took his last breath at a hospital.

The news of the 66-year-old ledge left the whole of Pakistan including politicians in deep grief as he ruled the hearts of his fans for around five decades.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and others have expressed sadness over the death of who was known as “King of Comedy”.

The premier wrote: “Saddened to learn of Umar Sharif’s passing. I had the good fortune of touring with him to raise funds for SKMT. He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers & condolences go to his family”.

