PM Imran pledges MQM-P of funds for fresh census

Observer Report Islamabad

PM Imran Khan on Friday assured MQM-Pakistan that his government will earmark funds for a fresh census in the upcoming budget.

The PM made the assurances when the MQM made the demand for a fresh census in a meeting with the premier in Islamabad, said the sources. “We will fulfill the promise of a fresh census,” PM Imran Khan told the MQM delegation.

The MQM briefed the PM about the issue of fake domiciles in Karachi and Hyderabad. The MQM said that this was depriving the people of the two cities of their rights.

According to the sources, the prime minister assured the MQM that the government will take action against fake domicile holders.

“We will not ignore the urban areas of Sindh in the upcoming budget,” said the PM.

He added that MQM was a key ally of the PTI and its “just demands” will be fulfilled. The PM also told the MQM that he had sent Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed to Karachi to review law and order in the metropolis.

According to an official statement released after the meeting, the PTI ally shared its recommendations regarding the upcoming budget and assured the premier of the party’s full support for the new finance bill.

The PM and the MQM delegation spoke about the issues Karachi faces and the development projects needed in the metropolis.

The delegation also briefed the PM on the development projects they believe are needed in both Karachi and Hyderabad.

The meeting also discussed issues faced by the PTI-MQM alliance.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation that met the PM included federal minister Amin ul Haq, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jameel.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.