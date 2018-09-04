PM Imran pinnacle of hope, PTI to fulfill promises made with masses: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the pinnacle of hope and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will fulfill promises made with the people.

He expressed these views while talking to president Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum who called on him at Punjab Assembly Chamber, here on Tuesday. During the meeting, discussion was held about solving the problems of the journalists’ community in Multan.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he belongs to the Southern Punjab, work has been started to carve out the Southern Punjab province and a committee has been constituted in this regard. Our practical steps will be a witness to the changes promised earlier, he added.

The Chief Minister said that role of media pivotal in overall development of society as it has to create awareness in the public. He said that we welcome the positive criticism of the media with open heart and problems of Multan Press Club will be solved on priority basis. Similarly, steps will be taken for early solving the issues being faced by journalist colony in Multan, he added.

He said that annual grant of Multan Press Club will soon be released and sub-office of journalist housing foundation will be made functional in Multan.

Speaking on the occasion president Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar belongs to the people and expressed hope that being a public chief minister, he will come up to the expectations of the masses.

Share on: WhatsApp