PM Imran picks Sadiq Sanjrani as candidate for Senate chairmanship

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to support Sadiq Sanjrani, an independent senator from Balochistan, for the Senate chairman.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Twitter.

Fawad further said that a session of the National Assembly will be held on Saturday to seek the vote of confidence for the premier from the Parliament.

The decision was taken after the premier held a meeting with incumbent Senate chairman Sanjrani and its cabinet members to discuss the political situation.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج شام قوم سے خطاب کرینگے، صادق سنجرانی چئرمین سینٹ کے عہدے کیلئے تحریک انصاف کے حمائیت یافتہ امیدوار ہوں گے ہفتہ دوپہر 1215 بجے قومی اسمبلی کا اجلاس منعقد ہو گا جس میں ایوان وزیر اعظم پر اعتماد کا آظہار کرے گا ۔ https://t.co/aeMom3CsCD — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 4, 2021

I am very thankfull that Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI khan with mutual collaboration nominated a Balochistan representative and our party nominee Sadiq sanjrani for Chairman senate slot. Inshallah Coalition with all strength shall contest for the chairman and deputy slots. pic.twitter.com/5eeMorAvCU — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) March 4, 2021

A little-known opposition candidate has been elected as senate chairman in Pakistan, in a fresh blow to the ruling PML-N party, which is already reeling from the slew of corruption cases facing its leadership.

Balochistan Senator Sadiq Sanjrani was elected to Senate as an independent on March 3 2018. The then relative political unknown took oath as Senate chairman on March 17 after he secured 57 votes out of the total 103 cast for the seat, serving a below to then ruling PML-N.

Pakistan Democratic Movement is yet to announce its candidate for the top slot of the Senate. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, who sealed victory against PTI’s strong candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in March 3 Senate election, is likely to be named as candidate for the race.

On Wednesday, the ruling PTI faced a major blow after Shaikh was defeated by Gillani with a lead of five votes in the former’s stronghold National Assembly.