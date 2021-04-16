PM Imran pays tribute to police force for heroic stand against organised violence

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday paid a special tribute to the police force for its heroic stand against organised violence erupted after a banned outfit staged protests across the country this week.

“I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organised violence intended to create chaos to blackmail government,” tweeted the prime minister.

Saying that the entire nation was “indebted to these heroes,” the premier said the government will look after the families of those martyred in the clashes.

He said that four policemen were martyred and over 600 injured in the violent clashes during the protests.

TLP banned under Anti-Terrorism Act

The federal government on Thursday formally banned the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), whose supporters staged three days of violent protests across the country this week after the arrest of their leader.

A notification declaring TLP as a proscribed organisation was issued by the Ministry of Interior shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary to ban the party.

The notification said the federal government “has reasonable grounds to believe that Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan is engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies and innocent by-standers, attacked civilians and officials, created wide-scale hurdles, threatened, abused and promoted hatred, vandalised and ransacked public and government properties including vehicles and caused arson, blocked essential health supplies to hospitals, and has used, threatened, coerced, intimidated, and overawed the government [and] the public and created sense of fear and insecurity in the society and the public at large”.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11B(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, the Federal Government is pleased to list Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan in the First Schedule to the said Act as a proscribed organisation for the purposes of the said Act,” it added.

