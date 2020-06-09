PM Imran orders action over artificial petrol shortage

Says lockdown not possible in current economic

situation; Teams to inspect all petrol depots/storages

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday ordered maximum punitive action against those responsible for the artificial petrol shortage in the country.

PM Imran directed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and Petroleum Division to take necessary action to ensure regular supplies within two to three days, according to a notification issued detailing the developments in the meeting.

He also ordered Petroleum Minister Omar Ayub Khan and the OGRA to ensure that all oil marketing companies maintained 21 days’ worth of stock to meet the licence conditions.

The Cabinet took serious note of the artificial shortage of petrol in the country and, citing the legal power of the OGRA and Petroleum Division to enter and inspect oil companies’ storage facilities, directed for raid teams to be formed.

The teams would comprise the representatives of the Petroleum Division, OGRA, the Federal Investigation Agency, and respective district administrations. “The teams shall inspect all petrol depots/storage. They have all authority to enter any site,” it added. “Anyone found involved in hoarding shall face full force of law, including arrest and forced release of such stores.”

Companies found to be not maintaining the mandatory stocks and supply to its outlets would face punitive actions, including suspension and cancellation of license and heavy fines.

The Cabinet was informed that supplies for June 2020 totaled 850,000 metric tonnes, as opposed to 650,000 metric tonnes in the comparable period last year. It consequently “urged the public not to engage in panic buying” and asked for hoarders to be identified and taken action against.

Earlier Tuesday, PM Imran chaired a Cabinet session to review the countrywide situation and discuss important national matters, such as the upcoming budget and Pakistan’s response to and measures against the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that awareness about coronavirus should be spread among the people because considering the economic situation of the country, a nationwide lockdown is not possible. During the federal cabinet meeting, he was briefed on the current situation of coronavirus in the country.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the role of leadership is important in the current situation. He said that a section of society still has misconceptions about the virus, so there is a need to dispel these misconceptions from their minds.