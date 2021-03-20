PM Imran not fully vaccinated when contracted COVID-19, clarifies health ministry

ISLAMABAD – Federal Ministry of Health Services clarified on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the COVID-19.

The statement comes shortly after the premier tested positive for virus two days after getting first dose of Chinese vaccine with some misperceiving it as the vaccine is not effective.

“He [Imran Khan] only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines. #VaccinesWork — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 20, 2021

Earlier today, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed that the Pakistan’s premier had contracted virus, adding that that the premier is isolating at his home.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asa Umar said that people who had met the premier will also take tests.

Special aide Shhabaz Gill has requested people to not link it with vaccine jabs received by the premier, adding that immune system boosts weeks after getting vaccinated. He further said that the premier is not suffering from severe symptoms.