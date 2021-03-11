PM Imran names Mirza Afridi as candidate for Senate deputy chairman’ office

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi as candidate for the post of Senate deputy chairman ahead of election the top two slots of the upper house of the parliament.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz made the announcement on Twitter stating: “Prime Minister Imran khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Deputy Chairman Slot giving representation to Ex FATA PTI member”.

Reports said that the premier finalized the name after taking ally parties into confidence.

Afridi was elected to the Senate of Pakistan as an independent candidate on general seat from FATA in 2018 Pakistani Senate election.

Earlier, PTI had nominated Sadiq Sanjrani, an independent senator from Balochistan, for the Senate chairman’s office.

A tough contest is expected between PDM’s joint candidate for Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani and PTI’s Sadiq Sanjrani.

The upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament would elect its chairman and deputy chairman through secret ballot after oath-taking of 48 newly elected members of Senate on Friday.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the session would meet in the morning for oath-taking of the newly elected senators after which the session will be adjourned.

After the adjournment of the session, nomination papers for the chairman and deputy chairman would be submitted.

Later, the session would resume in the evening the same day to elect the chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House.