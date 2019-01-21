PM Imran named in Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Observer Report

Islamabad

A reputed international journal Foreign Policy has issued the list of 2019 global thinkers featuring the name of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Foreign Policy magazine, the former cricketer turned politician is facing difficult situation including fiscal and debt crisis ever since assuming the office of Prime Minister.

The annual FP Global Thinkers list will be launching in full on Tuesday, January 22.

The list, which is to be released on the 10th anniversary of this special edition, features the names of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former US president Barack Obama and Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma.

