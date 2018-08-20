PM Imran moves to military secretary’s residence

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday moved to the military secretary’s residence where he will be residing during his tenure.

Last night in his first address to the nation after assuming office, PM Imran said the country will begin an austerity drive to reduce debt and announced that he will live in a three-bedroom house instead of the palatial Prime Minister House.

Before his oath-taking ceremony, PM Imran’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had announced that he will live in the chief minister’s annex in Punjab House. However, owing to security concerns, PM Imran decided to move to the military secretary’s residence.

The military secretary’s residence is located in the PM House colony.

According to sources, PM Imran will spend Sundays at his Bani Gala residence.

Imran during his first address as prime minister also said he plans to have only two servants instead of 524 reserved for a sitting premier.

He also announced plans to sell a fleet of bullet-proof vehicles to help Treasury shortfalls.

“I want to tell my people, I will live a simple life, I will save your money,” he said.

