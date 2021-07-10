PM Imran meets Baloch senators, discusses talks plan

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met former home minister Balochistan Senator Sarfraz Bugti as part of the initiative of holding talks with Baloch representatives.

Also attending the meeting with the premier was Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and others in Islamabad.

The political situation of the province and talks with angry Baloch was reportedly discussed during the meeting.

The participants also talked about the impact of the government’s development package on the economy and lives of the common people in the province and deliberated on the decision as having an impact to improving the law and order situation.

Admiring the decision of the premier, the senators assured him of complete support in this regard.

On July 5, the PM said that he was mulling to hold talks with angry Baloch in Balochistan so that hostile elements, including India, could not use them to spread chaos.

“It is possible that they [angry Baloch] have grievances and India [can] use them to spread anarchy,” Premier Imran said on Monday while addressing local elders, students and businessmen in Gwadar.