PM Imran makes conditional offer to India for talks on Kashmir

KOTLI – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reminded the United Nations that it has failed to live up to its promises made to people of Kashmiris about ensuring right to self-determination.

Addressing a public gathering in Kotli on the eve of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he vowed to raise voice for Kashmiris until they get freedom, adding that he highlighted the issue at every world platform since assuming the office.

He also announced that Pakistan was ready to grant right to Kashmiris to chose between Pakistan and independence.

The premier said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris by using power, adding that Indian PM Narendra Modi was sowing a seed of division in the country by promoting the RSS agenda.

“You can win election by dividing India but this will trigger destruction,” warned Imran Khan.

Making offer of talks to Indian once again, the premier said: “We are ready for talks if you restore Article 370”. On August 5, 2019, India had revoked the special status of the illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and it was followed by inhumane siege in the valley.

The premier further highlighted that Indian should to mistook the offer of talks as weakness, adding that Pakistan was doing it only for peaceful resolution of the issue.

During the speech, the prime minister also lashed out at Opposition parties and reiterated that he will not give NRO-like concession to looters. “No reconciliation with those who looted public money,” he asserted.

Talking about Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) announcement about long march, he said: “Do what you can but there is no NRO”.