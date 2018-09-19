PM Imran likely to attend Indo-Pak match

Islamabad

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be amongst the dignitaries during the upcoming Indo-Pak clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai.

The premier reached Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in his first foreign trip since he took charge last month. He is expected to later travel to Dubai for the match today.

Ahead of the match against arch-rivals India, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was glad to hear about the possibility of PM Imran attending the match.

“Obviously the presence of Imran Khan will be great for the match as he has fans on both sides of the border,” said Sarfraz. “From Pakistan’s perspective, it will be nice feeling to see him amongst the audience as the Prime Minister of Pakistan as it will serve as an extra motivation for the side.”

The game is the first between the sub-continent rivals since Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval in June last year.

The two teams are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp