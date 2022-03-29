PM Imran left with no option to save govt: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has termed the tabling of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan a “victory” of the opposition, saying that the premier is left with no option to save his government.

“We have emerged victorious… finally, the process of no-trust proceedings has kicked off. Now there is no way for Prime Minister Imran to save himself,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

His statement comes after Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif presented the no-confidence motion against PM Imran in the lower house of parliament earlier in the day.

“We are heading towards transparent elections soon we will rid the country of the ‘selected’ regime,” the PPP chairman said.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said joint opposition has the support of more than the required number of lawmakers to de-seat the premier through the no-trust voting

When asked about reports that the ruling PTI’s key ally, PML-Q, has announced supporting the government. “The government should not put its words in Pervez Elahi mouth… no ally of the PTI government spoke in favour of the government in meetings with opposition parties,” he added. Bilawal said the PPP was finding common grounds to form a working relationship with the MQM-P regardless of their decision of whether they are supporting the opposition or the government in the no-trust move.

“Working relationship is important for the betterment of the economy and the metropolis.” He added.

Bilawal also criticised PM Imran’s Sunday speech, saying that “those leaders who failed to resolve the issue of masses resort to using religion card”.