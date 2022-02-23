PM Imran leaves to Russia today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to begin his two-day maiden visit to Russia from today, the first such trip by a Pakistani prime minister in 23 years.

Imran Khan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. This is the first time a Pakistani prime minister will be visiting Russia since 1999.

This comes after reports emerged last month that Moscow and Islamabad are in talks to finalise a plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit this year. “During the meeting the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation. They will also have [a] wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and [the] situation in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The premier’s visit comes at a time when tensions in the region are high with the United States and European powers fearing that Russia may invade bordering Ukraine as shelling on the front line separating Kyiv’s forces from Moscow-backed separatists spiked.