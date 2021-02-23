PM Imran leaves for Sir Lanka on maiden visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has embarked on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on the invitation of his Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

India has allowed Pakistan to use its airspace for PM Imran’s visit to the South Asian country. Pakistan had another option to use Sri Lankan airline for the premier’s visit on cards if Delhi refused to open its airspace.

The Pakistani premier, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials, will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during the visit.

He will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science, and technology besides defence and culture tourism.

The prime minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations and the two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues.