PM Imran leaves for Saudi Arabia on key official visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday embarked on three-day long official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The premier, who is flanked by his cabinet members and wife Bushra, is visiting the Kingdom on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

PM Imran in meeting with Saudi leadership with discuss matter covering all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.

Both Muslim states will also sign a number of bilateral agreements/MoUs to boost the bilateral relationship. .

The premier will also meet the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

Earlier today, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is also in Saudi Arabia on official visit, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

MBS, during the meeting, recognised Pakistan’s contribution to regional peace and stability, the country’s military media wing said on Friday.

Today, the COAS also met with Deputy Defense Minister Khalid Bin Salman.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed,” the Inter-Services Public relations said in a statement issued about the army chief’s meeting with the Saudi crown prince.

Pakistan is steadfast in its resolve to protect Saudi Arabia’s dignity and territorial integrity, as well as the two Holy Mosques, according to the COAS.

Pakistan’s position in regional peace and prosperity was recognised by the crown prince.

He also said that relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for the peace, stability and betterment of Muslims.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/