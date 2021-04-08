PM Imran lays foundation stone of Farash Town under Naya Pakistan Housing program

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday laid foundation stone of Farash Town apartments in Islamabad under Naya Pakistan Housing program to provide shelter to labourers and workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier highlighted that 2,000 flats will be constructed under this project to facilitate the underprivileged segment of society.

He also announced a plan to launch a housing society for the farmers and uplift of the slums. He said that the slum dwellers will be provided houses on proprietary rights.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI performed groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments in Islamabad under #NayaPakistan Housing program. The PM was also given a detailed briefing on the program. pic.twitter.com/eEkGz3i64e — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 8, 2021

The government has introduced mortgage facility to ensure provision of loans to the citizens on easy installments for setting up their house, he said, adding that negotiations with the banks are underway to remove obstacles.

In the past, such loans in the past caused burden on the country instead of wealth creation, the premier said, adding that the banks were also not in habit of issuing loans to people without influence.

"خوشی ہے فراش ٹاؤن کے تحت وسائل سے محروم طبقے کو 2000 گھر فراہم کیے جائیں گے ۔" وزیراعظم عمران خان، فراش ٹاؤن اپارٹمنٹس کے سنگِ بنیاد کی تقریب سے خطاب۔ pic.twitter.com/IhBqjcYqkj — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 8, 2021

He said that the projects launched under the Naya Pakistan Housing program will prove beneficial for the thirty industries linked to the construction sector.

Expressing satisfaction over the growth of the construction industry, he highlighted that a surge has been witnessed in the tax collection in this sector.

The premier vowed to roll out policies for the development of the small and medium enterprises.

What is the Naya Pakistan Housing loan scheme?

In October 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that the government will provide finacnail facility to people of the country for the construction and purchase of new houses.

“This facility will allow all individuals, who will be constructing or buying a new house for the first time, to avail the bank’s financing at subsidised and affordable markup rates,” the central bank said in a statement.

This facility will be provided with the administrative support of the State Bank of Pakistan as the executing partner of the Government of Pakistan and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA), the statement added.

Loan Limit Increased

Last month, the premier had decided to increase the loan limit of the Naya Pakistan Housing Project by 100 per cent.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced the decision on his twitter handle, adding that the discounted markup rate for the loan will also be reduced to 3% and 5%

Javed further added that the loan limit has been increased to Rs10 million.

Under the scheme, people will be able to purchase 5 and 10 marla houses, flats, and plots, while those who already own plots will be able to get financial support to construct houses.

