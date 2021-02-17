PM Imran launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 to make Pakistan green

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 and the first-ever Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad with an aim to mitigate the effects of pollution and climate change in the country.

The plantation drive is part of the PTI government’s Billion Tree Tsuanmi project.

Speaking on the occasion, he vowed to make Pakistan green and develop a health environment for next generations.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI inaugurated Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 and the first ever #Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0k25hd4XhN — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 17, 2021

He said that the government was making hectic efforts to mitigate the effects of pollution through aggressive plantation campaign.

Saying Pakistan is among the ten countries which have been affected by the climate change, the premier highlighted that hazards of deforestation could easily be seen in Lahore. He said that said under urban forest mechanism Miyawaki Forest program, trees will be planted at fifty sites in Punjab’s capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

Stressing on sustainable development, he said that poor air quality in Lahore and Peshawar had reduced the life span of human beings by up to 11 years.

He said the government will encourage the eco-friendly steps, adding that collaborative efforts are required to improve the environment for a better future.

The premier highlighted that planting tree is just not a hobby but a need of the hour. He said that the PTI government planted a billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the efforts were widely hailed by international community.