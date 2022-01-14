PM Imran launches Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran khan launched the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy document at a ceremony in the Prime Minister Office on Friday January 14, 2022.

The launch ceremony was attended by Federal Ministers, National Security Adviser, Parliamentarians, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, senior civil and military officials, members of academia, think tanks, media and civil society.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his keynote address explained the significance of his government’s successful initiative of producing the National Security Policy. Prime Minister said that the National Security Policy was a major priority of his government.

The premier congratulated the team of National Security Adviser and his team for completing the task. He also highlighted the importance of the policy’s successful implementation and announced that the National Security Committee (NSC) will regularly review progress.

He explained that the National Security Policy 2022-2026 centers on the government’s vision, which believes that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens.

Any National Security approach must prioritize national cohesion and the prosperity of people, while guaranteeing fundamental rights and social justice without discrimination. To achieve the vast potential of our citizens, it is necessary to promote delivery-based good governance, he said. Prime Minister emphasized, “Our armed forces are our pride and glue the nation together”.

“Given the threats, we face in the region, and the growing threat of hybrid warfare, they will continue to receive even greater support and importance.”

Prime Minister explained, “The foremost aim of our foreign policy and military capability will remain peace and stability in the region and beyond. Our foreign policy will also focus much more on economic diplomacy going forward.”

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf in his remarks briefly explained the National Security Policy vision and thanked the Prime Minister and all officials for their constant support. Dr Moeed Yusuf said that the National Security Policy has taken a broad view of national security as both traditional and non-traditional issues impacted our security.

While the National Security Policy is centered around economic security, the geo-strategic and geo-political imperatives also feature prominently to strengthen Pakistan security and standing in the world, he remarked. He highlighted that this was a document finalized after full civil-military consensus.