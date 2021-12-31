PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for all Punjab residents

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for all citizens of Punjab.

The universal health coverage initiative will be make each family of the province eligible to get treatment of one million rupees per year.

Addressing the ceremony in Lahore, the premier said that the PTI government was taking revolutionary steps to facilitate the common people.

“Today, every family in Punjab will be eligible for Naya Pakistan health card,” he said, adding that a ensuring equal opportunity of growth to all citizen is foundation of the welfare state.

The State of Madina was the first in history to accept responsibility for society’s underprivileged segment, PM Khan said.

Saying countries in Europe has turned into a welfare state, he lamented that such development cannot be seen the Muslim world.

Lashing out at the PML-N’s slogan to make Pakistan an Asian Tiger, he said that Asian Tiger is nothing when compare with the State of Madinah.

The premier said that the government will not spend money on building hospitals because private individuals will build them instead.

The government will ensure that every citizen in rural and urban areas will have access to health care by March 2022.

During his day-long visit to the provincial capital, the prime minister will also hold meetings on administrative and political affairs, law and order, and upcoming local government elections.