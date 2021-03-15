PM Imran launches countrywide Olive Cultivation Campaign from Nowshera

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a large scale countrywide olive tree plantation campaign, starting from Nowshera district, saying olive plantation would help address climate change and increase exports of Pakistan.

On the occasion, he planted an olive sapling at model plantation site of Amangarh in Nowshera, where a cultivation of around 7,200 olive plants will be carried out.

Later, addressing the launching ceremony, the premier said Pakistan spends a lot on import of edible oil that can be reduced with the production of olive oil locally by planting olive trees particularly on western bank of the Sindh River.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Olive Tree Plantation in Nowshera- KPK. A land of 27 hectares is selected for the plantation. The Drip Irrigation method was established and implemented for this Olive plantation drive.#olivetreetsunami#plant4pakistan pic.twitter.com/qB7TL9Tq8l — 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (@Plant4Pak) March 15, 2021

Khan said food security is a serious challenge for Pakistan as the country imports sugar, wheat, oil and ghee and the fast growing population adds to this challenge.

The production of olive oil could also generate news jobs and flourish businesses in the country, he hoped.

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and senior officials were present.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Speech at the launching ceremony of #OliveTreeTsunamihttps://t.co/8o03PEXYA3 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 15, 2021

The olive tree cultivation is part of the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme, under which olive trees will be planted at suitable locations across the country.

Promoting olive cultivation is one of the priorities of the government aimed at making the farmer prosperous and saving valuable foreign exchange.