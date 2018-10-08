PM Imran launches Clean Green Pakistan initiative

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the government’s Clean Green Pakistan initiative — a countrywide cleanliness drive.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of the government’s Clean Green Pakistan initiative, the prime minister said the project is aimed at changing mindsets.

“Islamabad’s slums have turned into garbage dumps while clean water springs have become sewage drains. If we resolve to change things, every problem can be solved,” PM Imran said.

The prime minister remarked that governments cannot solve problems without the cooperation of citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Clean Green Pakistan initiative on October 8, 2018. Photo: PTI Twitter

The premier stressed the importance of involving children in the initiative. “We will reiterate the importance of keeping the country clean to our children,” he said, noting that forty thousand minors die due to pollution.

Further, PM Imran announced that a cleanliness competition will be launched on the tehsil level. He added that garbage dumping sites will be created in tehsils and villages.

“The government, civil society, and students will participate in this initiative. We will also appoint ambassadors of Clean Green Pakistan,” the prime minister said, adding he was hopeful that the cleanliness drive will grow after people will see visible changes in their surroundings.

The PM also announced that the government will take religious scholars on board. “We will request prayer leaders in mosques to appeal to the people to take part in the cleanliness drive,” the premier said.

“We will eradicate the deficit of toilets in the country by 2023,” the prime minister said, adding that petrol and gas stations have been directed to keep toilets clean.

Moreover, PM Imran announced that employment opportunities will be created for the youth through the campaign. “We will use the services of the youth to monitor the initiative’s progress,” he said.

