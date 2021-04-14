PM Imran launches affordable housing project in Sargodha

SARGODHA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid foundation stone of an affordable housing project under Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Sargodha for marginalised segment of society.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier announced that 31sites have been selected in peri-urban areas in Punjab for low cost housing projects to provide houses to the low-income class on installments.

He also announced to expand the project across the Punjab by the end of this year, adding that the housing projects will improve national economy through development of construction sector.

PM Imran said that the projects will create wealth and employments in the country, besides calling the project revolutionary.

He also called on the banks to facilitate people of low-income group for mortgage housing.

Under this scheme, a total of 1,175 houses of three Marla will be built at six locations in the city. Punjab government will provide land as well as other facilities for this project.

Frontier Works Organization will lead the construction work while the mortgage facility will be provided by Punjab Bank.

The government has received 33,528 applications for the project and the houses will be allotted through balloting.