PM Imran lauds Pakistan business community over financial support to family of lynched Sri Lankan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appreciated the Sialkot-based business community for extending financial support of $100,000 and first salary to the widow of a Sri Lankan national, who was lynched in Sialkot in December 2021 over allegations of blasphemy.

Priyantha Kumara, who worked as an export manager at a garment factory in Sialkot, was killed and his body set on fire by a mob on December 3, 2021 for allegedly desecrating religious posters.

The business community transferred the funds into the bank account of victim’s widow on Monday and also resolved to take care of the financial needs of the family.

“I want to appreciate the Sialkot business community for transferring $100,000 to account of Priyantha Kumara’s widow & Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary of $2000 to her account — which they will do for 10 years,” the premier said in a tweet.

Police have arrested dozens of suspect in connection with the lynching that sent shock waves across Pakistan.

Following the incident, Pakistani leaders had vowed to hold those involved in the incident accountable at any cost.