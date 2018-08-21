PM Imran Khan’s address hailed widely

Staff Reporter

Politicians, business leaders and various sections of society on Monday expressed the optimism that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take Pakistan to new heights of development and progress.

“PM Imran Khan has the capability to resolve the problems faced by the country,” they opined.

Commenting on premier Imran Khan’s address to the nation, they said that foreign investment would pour in to Pakistan while country’s economic relations with outer world in general and regional countries in particular would further strengthen.

PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Abdul Aleem Khan, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Aslam Iqbal said that prime minister’s pledge to recover looted national wealth was commendable.

Zaheer Ahmad Butt, Vice President Punjab Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony, said that prime minister’s speech was a reflection of a true statesman who had sympathy in his heart for the deprived classes of society.

Citizens Protection Committee Chairman Touqir Ahmed said his (Imran)’s historic victory had not only raised Pakistan’s stature in the comity of nations but also gave impetus to economic turnaround.

Anjuman Tajiran Shahalm, General Secretary Kashif Bashir said the business community believed that Imran Khan would introduce new economic policies in consultation with private sector that was main stakeholder in the country’s economy.

Another business tycoon of Anarkali Muhammad Yaqoob said, new government would be able to curtail power outages, which would help bring down unemployment graph and improve law and order situation.

Former LCCI president Basit said that victory speech of prime minister Imran Khan had been widely hailed as mature, balanced and encouraging by political pundits and the common public. “Imran Khan ticks all the right boxes during his first speech after winning the elections,” he added. Imran Khan has successfully presented a visionary agenda of the government before the nation in the speech, said PTI MNA Brig (R) Rahat Amanullah here on Monday.

Lauding the premier’s address to the nation, he said the prime minister was quite clear in his vision to raise living standard of the people.

He said the PTI had successfully made reforms in several sectors in KPK and that was the reason that masses re-elected the party in the province.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a practical man and he would practically do all things he had promised in his speech.

Rahat said that Imran Khan would mainly focus the betterment of the national economy which was totally ignored in past.

He hoped that prime minister would fulfil his promises as he was a truthful person and he had selected the best team for his assistance in the mission of changing the country.

