PM Imran Khan to deliver govt’s three-year performance report today

PM Imran Khan will deliver a three-year performance report of his administration at the Convention Centre in Islamabad today (Thursday), marking the end of his three-year term in office.

According to Radio Pakistan, PM Imran will emphasize his government’s major accomplishments, which include a stable economy, development, and welfare programmes.

The report seeks to provide insight into each ministry’s and division’s order to help the common man in accordance with Naya Pakistan’s vision.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting produced the performance report 2018-21 under the leadership of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The 251-page study uses infographics and relevant data and statistics to highlight the achievements of 44 governmental organizations, including ministries, divisions, and departments.

‘Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to’

Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously said on August 10 that Pakistan had not progressed as quickly as it could have, citing money laundering and corruption as major drawbacks.

The prime minister stated this after arriving in Karachi for a day-long visit and addressing at the opening ceremony of the Ship Lift and Transfer System at the Karachi Shipyard.

“Since I grew up side-by-side with Pakistan, let me say on this occasion that we [country] were not able to progress and reach our potential as we were supposed to,” said PM Khan.

Pakistanis have lost their way, according to the prime minister, instead of standing on their own two feet and using their intelligence.

“We became an import-led economy and Pakistan started relying on foreign aid,” PM Imran had regretted. “We didn’t recognize our power. Whenever someone starts to depend on crutches, his physique deteriorates,” he had added.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/