PM Imran Khan to address nation on Sunday

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today (Sunday), sources said on Saturday.

PM Imran will make a decision regarding the federal cabinet today and the new ministers will be sworn-in on Sunday, sources said.

PAKISTAN Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that PM Imran wants the federal cabinet to take oath on Sunday.

“PM Imran wants the federal cabinet to start work from Monday,” Chaudhry said.

Stating that names for cabinet members are under consideration, the PTI spokesperson said, “The cabinet is likely to be finalised today.”

PM Imran assumed charge of office after taking oath as Pakistan’s 22nd premier on Saturday.

