PM Imran Khan to address nation in coming week

SWABI : Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation in coming week, according to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

He said this while speaking to the media after casting his ballot in Swabi on Sunday.

The speaker added that voting was being carried out in a transparent manner and expressed satisfaction over the voter turnout, which he said is usually low in by-election.

About the prevalent wave of inflation, Qaiser said it was temporary. However, he added, those misusing the situation and fleecing people would be taken to task.

The incumbent government is facing criticism from political circles due to the

current economic situation, due to which the prime minister has decided to take the public in confidence.

Parliamentary commission to be formed to identify people behind economic the crisis. Besides, the government has also decided to form a parliamentary commission to identify the people responsible for the current economic crisis in the country. The government will then take action in light of the recommendations provided by the commission.

Sources said a resolution regarding the formation of the parliamentary commission has been submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The information minister is expected to present the resolution in the National

Assembly, which states the joint parliamentary commission will present a report regarding the people responsible for the economic crisis in a month’s time.

