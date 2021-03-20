PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for novel coronavirus two days after he received Chinese COVID-19 vaccine.

The Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed the development in a tweet, adding that that the premier is isolating at his home.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asa Umar said that people who had met the premier will also take tests.

Special aide Shhabaz Gill has requested people to not link it with vaccine jabs received by the premier, adding that immune system boosts weeks after getting vaccinated. He further said that the premier is not suffering from severe symptoms.

Schedule of PM’s Last Two Days

On Friday, the premier visited Khyber Pakhtaunkhwa where he inaugurated a block of Malakan University and three tunnels in Swat.

On Thursday, he attended an event related to distribution of homes and apartments among daily wagers and widows along with his special aide Zulfi Bukhar.

He had also met visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister to discuss bilateral cooperations.

When PM Received Vaccine Dose?

On Wednesday, the prime minister received a dose of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 amid third wave of pandemic in the country.

On the occasion, the premier, 68, advised people to ensure the implementation of SOPs announced by the government to control the spread of the virus.

The prime minister had launched the vaccination drive in the country on February 2 after Pakistan received a batch of Chinese vaccine.

Earlier this week, President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi got their anti-COVID vaccine here with the former urging the nation to take precautions to make the country sail through third wave of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Situation in Pakistan

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan conducted 40,946 tests in the last 24 hours out of which 3,876 returned positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 9.46% on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 623,135 while the active cases in the country stand at 27,188.

Pakistan reported 42 new death due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 13,799.

So far, 579,760 have recovered from the coronavirus after testing positive.

