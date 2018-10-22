PM Imran Khan strongly condemns innocent killings in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by the Indian security forces.

The PM’s statement was in response to the violence across the occupied territory that left at least 14 people martyred on Sunday when an explosion detonated in a crowd protesting against the Indian rule.

“It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the PM added.

Thousands of demonstrators, some hurling stones, marched on a village in southern Kulgam town where Indian government forces were battling an unknown number of armed fighters.

Three Mujahideen were shot dead in the exchange but a subsequent explosion at the scene killed five demonstrators, said Inspector-General of Police Swayam Prakash Pani. “Protestors ignored warnings and soon overwhelmed the site, where five died after being hit when leftover explosives went off,” he said. A sixth civilian injured in the explosion later died in a hospital in Srinagar.

At least 30 others were wounded in clashes with police, some seriously. Mobile telephone services were suspended in the area as protests spread, including to Srinagar where police used tear gas to disperse angry crowds.

