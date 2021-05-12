‘We stand with Gaza’: PM Imran Khan shows solidarity with Palestine

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his support for the Palestinian people and denounce Israel’s massacres. PM Khan has continuously reiterated his support with the innocent Palestinians who have been mercilessly targeted by the Israel.

The number of people killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza has increased to 35. The volatile situation in Jerusalem had reached a crescendo over the previous few days as Israeli planes attacked Gaza in response to claims of rockets being shot into Israeli territory.

Following demonstrations against Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah region, Israeli forces have been targeting Palestinian worshippers with stun grenades and rubber bullets for several days.

Most Muslim countries have condemned the massacre, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeting his solidarity for Palestine today.

“I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine,” he tweeted.

میں وزیراعظم پاکستان ہوں اور ہم غزہ و فلسطین کے ساتھ کھڑے ہیں۔#WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/0Gpb9DxjJG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 12, 2021

The prime minister shared a quote from what seems to be an old Noam Chomsky post on the Palestine-Israel conflict on Twitter.

“You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all, but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back,” reads the statement.

Last week, Prime Minister Khan firmly denounced Israeli forces’ assaults on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque, saying they violated “all norms of humanity and international law.”

Pakistani PM Imran Khan has stated that his country would continue to help Palestinians.

He had urged the international community to move quickly to safeguard Palestinians and their legal rights.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi had expressed regret that the “Israeli apartheid against Palestinians continues”.

He further regretted that the atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims is characterised as “clashes”.

“My brothers don’t lose hope. Time is near when international politics will be based on morality and not on vested interests,” he wrote, in a message of support for Palestinians.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/es