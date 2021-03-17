PM Imran Khan launches advisory portal on national security

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the first of its kind Policy Advisory Portal on the inaugural session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue today. The portal has been developed by the National Security Division to engage over 100 think tanks and academia in policymaking.

While inaugurating the Advisory Portal, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the initiative and said that Pakistan has immense young talent in this country and this is a step in the right direction. The advisory portal will be a dedicated and integrated platform through which major think tanks and universities working on the subject of comprehensive national security will be able to share policy recommendations directly with the national leadership.

SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf said, “The aim of the portal is to bridge the gap between intellectuals and policymakers”,

Islamabad Security Dialogue is a two-day international conference. Two Ilsof the Islamabad Security Dialogue were held today i.e. on Wednesday, while three sessions will take place on Thursday. The Chief of Army Staff will inaugurate the second day. Held in a virtual format, the Dialogue is being attended by officials, global and regional experts and media. The main theme of the Islamabad Security Dialogue is the Comprehensive Security Framework that will enable the country to unfold its untapped potential in becoming a hub of global and regional development. The National Security Division plans to make the Islamabad Security Dialogue an annual event parallel to the world’s leading security dialogues.