PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan’s first 1100MWs K-2 Nuclear Power Plant

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2 (K-2) on Friday, stating that the 1,100-megawatt project will greatly benefit Pakistan.

He unveiled the plaque in Islamabad at a virtual ceremony simultaneously held in Karachi and Beijing as well.

The power plant, which is equipped with modern safety and security arrangements, is Pakistan’s first nuclear project with a capacity of 1,100MWs.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier expressed happiness over the inauguration of K-2 Nuclear Power Plant, established with the Chinese cooperation, amid celebrations over the completion of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

Clean energy will help Pakistan mitigate the adverse impacts of global warming, adding that it will also benefit Pakistan in respect of technology transfer and training of the youth in addition to the supply of clean energy.

Saying Pak-China ties are getting strengthened with passing moment, the premier said that Pakistan believed that the neighbouring country always helps it in the hour of need.

He said that Pakistan can learn from China in various sectors, including managing the fast-expanding urban centres, poverty alleviation and controlling corruption.

He said the scope of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being expanded from the connectivity and power sector projects to the setting up of economic zones and agricultural technology.

Currently, six nuclear power plants are operating under the management of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

Two nuclear power plants are located in Karachi with K-1 and recently inaugurated K-2 and four nuclear power plants are operating in Chashma.

Pakistan’s atomic power generation stood at 1400MWs and now it has surged to 2500 with K-2’s inauguration.

