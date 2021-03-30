PM Imran Khan recovers from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered from the COVID-19, announced Senator Faisal Javed around nine days after the premier and his wife contracted the infection.

“Alhamdulillah, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered. He has resumed work gradually & started building up his work routine as per doctors’ instructions keeping in view national & intl guidelines,” tweeted.

“May ALLAH grant health to all. Ameen. Take care of urself & others,” the PTI lawmaker concluded but he did not confirm whether the prime minister has tested negative for the virus.

On March 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi went into isolation after they tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Last week, the premier faced severe criticism after he held an in-person meeting with his media team despite suffering from the contagious disease.

On March 18, the prime minister received a dose of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 amid third wave of pandemic in the country.

On the occasion, the premier, 68, advised people to ensure the implementation of SOPs announced by the government to control the spread of the virus.

