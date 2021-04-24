PM Imran Khan extends solidarity to India as Covid-19 batters the state

PM Imran Khan shared solidarity with the citizens of India on Saturday as the nation fights a deadly coronavirus outbreak, adding that the world should unite to combat the “global challenge.”

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19,” tweeted PM Imran Khan.

“We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” said the PM.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

The Prime Minister’s tweet came an hour after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s sincere condolences to the families in India who have been hit by COVID-19.

“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19 infections, that has hit our region hard,” said FM Qureshi.

Qureshi expressed “heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India” on behalf of the Pakistani community.

“COVID-19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration,” said the foreign minister.

He went on to say that Pakistan is collaborating with SAARC countries to combat the pandemic.

#COVID19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic. https://t.co/hgpp0vxjSM — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021

The number of coronavirus infections in India increased by 346,786 overnight, according to the health ministry, setting a new world record for the third day in a row, as overburdened hospitals in the heavily populated country pleaded for oxygen supplies.

As the capital’s underfunded health infrastructure buckles, India is in the grip of a raging second phase of the pandemic, with one COVID-19 death per just under four minutes in Delhi.

Military planes and trains have been sent by the government to transport oxygen from remote parts of the world to Delhi. An oxygen truck was seen arriving at Delhi’s Batra hospital after the hospital released an SOS, stating that it only had 90 minutes of oxygen remaining for its 260 patients.

“Please help us get oxygen, there will be a tragedy here,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conference on Friday.

On Thursday, India broke the world record for single-day infections with 297,430, rendering it the global epicenter of a pandemic that is fading in several other nations. In February, the Indian government announced that the coronavirus had been defeated, citing record lows in new cases.

The number of deaths in India increased by 2,624 in the last 24 hours, making it the country’s highest daily average to date. Across Delhi, crematoriums announced that they were fully booked and requested bereaved families to wait.

In the 1.3 billion population, 16.6 million cases have been recorded, with 189,544 deaths.

Read more