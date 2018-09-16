PM Imran Khan chairs session on law and order situation in Karachi

KARACHI : Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired on Sunday a session at the State Guest House regarding the law and order situation in Karachi .

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Governor Sindh Imran Ismael, Chief Secretary Sindh attended the session.

DG Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed and IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam and intelligence agencies’ officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran was briefed on development projects including Green Line, K-IV, and Karachi Package.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Karachi in his first official visit to the metropolis after assuming office.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismael received the premier at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

PM Imran reached the Quaid’s mausoleum where he laid a floral wreath and offered prayers. He also visited the graves of Fatima Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan.

