PM Imran invites Prince Charles, wife Camilla to visit Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended an invitation to Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Shand, to visit Pakistan in celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and London.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari met Prince Charles in London and conveyed the invitation.

“Pakistan and the UK are close friends and long-standing partners,” Bukhari said. “Pakistan and UK want to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in a grand manner. Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking forward to the visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to