PM Imran inaugurates world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

The forest, which is located in Saggain area of the Punjab capital, covers over 100 kanals having a total of 165,000 plants that will grow 10 times quicker than in a normal forest due to the unique Miyawaki technique.

Another 53 Miyawaki forests are being grown in different parts of Lahore to tackle carbon emission and improve city’s environment. All have been geo-tagged to monitor their growth and development.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to grow back the lungs of Lahore and revive it as the city of gardens that it once was,” a press release said.

The government aims at planting about 500 million trees across the country under the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign, which is the largest ever drive.

Speaking on the occasion, “I dedicate world’s largest Miyawaki forest to the founder of this technique”.

The technique was invented by Professor Akira Miyawaki, a Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology, specializing in seeds and the study of natural forests.

He also urged the youth to take part in the plantation drive, adding that one person should plant a tree and take care of it.