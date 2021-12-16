PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan’s highest altitude Skardu International Airport

SKARDU – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated Skardu International Airport, which is being dubbed as the world’s highest altitude and the Jaglot-Skardu strategic road, saying the development will boost tourism spending in the region.

Addressing a public gathering in Skardu, the premier vowed to uplift the poor and backward areas of the country, adding that multiple measures have been taken to bring Gilgit-Baltistan at par with other developed areas in the country.

Inaugurated Skardu international airport. InshaAllah, this will take mountain tourism to a level where it will bring in foreign exchange for the country & raise the local community's standard of living. I want to thank the people of Skardu for their generous welcome. pic.twitter.com/wWZG9ziN8C — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 16, 2021

He said that both international and domestic tourists will land in the region that will generate millions of dollars’ income. He hoped that overseas Pakistanis will visit the areas to spend summer vacations.

Imran Khan highlighted that tourism can become a major asset for Pakistan just like Switzerland, which is half the size of Gilgit Balochistan, and earning seventy billion dollars from tourism.

🔴Live وزیراعظم عمران خان کا سکردو میں عوامی اجتماع سے خطاب@PakPMO @AbdulKhalidPTI https://t.co/7yS4CtDHrV — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 16, 2021

Pakistan can earn $30 to $40 billion from tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan due to its unmatched beauty.

Talking about inflation in the country, the premier said that it is an international phenomenon. He however said the government has launhched Ehsaas Rashan scheme to help certain families run their houses.