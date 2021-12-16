PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan’s highest altitude Skardu International Airport

SKARDU – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated Skardu International Airport, which is being dubbed as the world’s highest altitude and the Jaglot-Skardu strategic road, saying the development will boost tourism spending in the region.

Addressing a public gathering in Skardu, the premier vowed to uplift the poor and backward areas of the country, adding that multiple measures have been taken to bring Gilgit-Baltistan at par with other developed areas in the country.

He said that both international and domestic tourists will land in the region that will generate millions of dollars’ income. He hoped that overseas Pakistanis will visit the areas to spend summer vacations.

Imran Khan highlighted that tourism can become a major asset for Pakistan just like Switzerland, which is half the size of Gilgit Balochistan, and earning seventy billion dollars from tourism.

Pakistan can earn $30 to $40 billion from tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan due to its unmatched beauty.

Talking about inflation in the country, the premier said that it is an international phenomenon. He however said the government has launhched Ehsaas Rashan scheme  to help certain families run their houses.

