PM Imran inaugurates new university block, 3 tunnels in Swat

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated a new block of Malakand University in northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Addressing a gathering there, Khan said “an educated population can take a country to heights it has never reached before.”

Speaking of educational projects, Khan said that the Al-Qadir University – in Jhelum, Punjab – will be completed in September, adding that the Namal University – in Mianwali – will be made into the ‘Oxford University’ of Pakistan.

Later, he also inaugurated three newly constructed tunnels at the Swat Expressway.

The premier unveiled the plaque on the occasion to mark the inauguration and also inspected the completed tunnels