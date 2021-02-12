PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki urban forest project in Lahore

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated Miyawaki urban forest project at Jilani Park, Lahore in an efforts to improve air quality in the Punjab’s capital.

The prime minister, who is in Lahore on a day-long visit, inaugurated the project by planting a tree in the park.

He will be briefed about the progress made so far to achieve the target of fifty-one Urban Forest sites in the provincial capital to check air pollution and protect environment.

Miyawaki is an urban forestry technique mainly used in densely populated cities. The provincial government aims at making 51 locations and 153 Kanals of the area greener with this technique.

پچھلے سال جاپانی تکنیک استعمال کرتے ہوئے "اربن فارسٹ" لگانے کا پائلٹ پراجیکٹ شروع کیا گیا۔ اس ماڈل کی کامیابی پر لاہور میں مزید 50 "میاواکی جنگل" لگائے جا رہے ہیں۔ وزیراعظم آج لاہور میں اربن فاریسٹ کے آغاز کی تقریب میں شرکت کریں گے۔#Plant4Pakistan pic.twitter.com/xUc9KtBhJM — PTI Punjab (Official) (@PTIPunjabPK) February 12, 2021

The prime minister will also chair a meeting on the provision of Universal Health Coverage in Punjab and the steps taken to increase the number of fruit and vegetable markets and bring down the prices of wheat flour.

