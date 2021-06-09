PM Imran inaugurates first One Widow Ehsaas center in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to inaugurate the first One Window Ehsaas center in the federal capital on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the premier will be apprised about the initiative that aims at providing all the facilities and services of Ehsaas program to public under one roof.

The project will be later expanded to other parts of the country.

Ehsaas One Window initiative has six components. Its first component is Ehsaas Center. Others include a digital information and services platform, a mobile app; back office consolidated digital interface, an integrated database and a uniform and integrated beneficiary targeting policy.

To facilitate to the Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries, whose families receive stipends, both Point of Sales machines and cash machines or ATMs have been placed in the One Window Center.

Partner banks have opened their branches in the center, and NADRA office has been set up as well.

Having all these services in one center can significantly facilitate an Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiary, who often previously needed to go to many offices to get complaints resolved.

Ehsaas stipends for children can be accessed at the center also. The digital system, which has recently been put in place does real time verifications from three data sources before the child is enrolled in the program and if the child doesn’t have a Birth registration form, which is a prerequisite for enrollment, the mother can just walk the courtyard to get it made in the NADRA center rather than taking taxi to go to another site.

Ehsaas Nashonuma services are also available in the center. Children at risk of stunting and pregnant mothers can get specialized nutritional food from the office and cash stipends from the ATM. They get awareness session as well on health and nutrition while Antenatal services and immunization services are available at the center.

Students can walk into the center and get information about Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship, and they don’t have to pay in an internet café to fill their application.

Ehsaas Registration Desks have been set up where people can get surveyed, to ascertain if they are eligible for Ehsaas benefits.

In the center, Dashboards, display information relevant to people’s needs and complaints are addressed in real time.

There is also a beneficiary retiring room, in case a woman comes with a child and needs to feed her.

A differently abled individual can have multiple avenues of redress in the center. Processes are being made simpler so that they can get a disability card made with ease.

In the same disability room, NGOs are given space to provide free prosthesis and orthoses. Also, a customized wheelchair can be ordered.

