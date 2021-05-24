PM Imran hails efforts of ISI for national security

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated the performance of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s premier spy agency, for its capabilities for handling challenges to national security.

The premier expressed the view during his visit to ISI Headquarters.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar were present during the meeting.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے آج آئی ایس آئی سیکریٹریٹ کا دورہ کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/5D02itpjAk — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 24, 2021

The top civil and military leadership was briefed about regional and national security matters.

On arrival, the premier was received by ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

