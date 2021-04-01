PM Imran for awareness campaign to ensure SOPs’ implementation

Covid-19 claims 78 lives, infects 4,757 more people

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressing his concern over negligence regarding the implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), called for initiating a full-fledged public awareness campaign to ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs.

Presiding over the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 here via video-link, he said the most effective strategy to deal with the third wave of coronavirus was to check the factors behind the fast spread of the contagion and using face masks.

The Prime Minister on this occasion also appealed the masses to ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs.

Meanwhile, the national tally on Wednesday of total active Covid-19 cases recorded was 50,397 with 4,757 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,848 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 73 of whom were under treatment in hospital and five out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 67 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 64 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent and Lahore 63 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 74 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 82 percent and Swat 84 percent.

Around 412 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 43,965 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 7,853 in Sindh, 20,983 in Punjab, 7,650 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,976 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 488 in Balochistan, 207 in GB, and 808 in AJK.