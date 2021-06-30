PM Imran felicitates Xi Jinping on CPC centenary

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the party’s centenary.

In his message, the prime minister Imran Khan said that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with far-reaching impact on world history and paid a rich tribute to the CPC and its leadership.

China’s liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavours of the Communist Party, he pointed out, lauding CPC’s efforts for the well-being of the Chinese people, particularly in the realm of poverty alleviation and socio-economic development.

Imran Khan hoped that under the wise and dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping, China would continue its march towards the ‘Great Rejuvenation’ of the Chinese Nation.

He also appreciated CPC’s role in the nurturing of Pakistan-China friendship.