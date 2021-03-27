PM Imran felicitates Hasina on BD’s 50th anniversary

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended felicitations to his Bangladeshi counterpart on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

PM Imran’s message to Premier Sheikh Hasina Wajid was read out during the ceremony held in capital Dhaka on Friday, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I have great pleasure in extending our felicitations on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” Premier Imran said in a message.

“The centenary events to commemorate the late prime minister Sheikh Mujibur Rehman are reflective of the deep reflection and esteem in which he is held by yourself and the people of Bangladesh,” he added.

PM Imran also said Pakistan deeply values its fraternal ties with Bangladesh, which are based on shared history, common faith, and convergent interests in promoting lasting peace and security as well as sustainable prosperity in our region and beyond.

The premier said golden jubilee of the Bangladesh remind the far-sighted vision of reconciliation and friendship between the people of the two countries.