PM Imran extends his sympathies to Turkish govt over loss of lives in wildfires

PM Imran Khan expressed his solidarity with the Turkish government and people over the loss of innocent lives in the terrible catastrophe, saying that Pakistan stands ready to offer any help at this difficult moment.

ہم ترکی کی حکومت اور عوام کے شانہ بشانہ ہیں اور اس کے جنگلات میں بھڑک اٹھنے والی خوفناک آگ کے نتیجے میں قیمتی جانوں کے المناک ضیاع پر ان کے غم میں برابر کے شریک ہیں۔ مشکل کی ان گھڑیوں میں پاکستان ترک حکومت اور عوام کو درکار ہر مدد فراہم کرنے کو تیار ہے۔https://t.co/cb30nZiZjo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 30, 2021

Expressing grief on loss of life in the devastating wildlife, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI expresses solidarity with the government (@RTErdogan) and people of Turkey, and assures to extend any help possible during these testing times. 🇹🇷#PakistanStandsWithTurkey#PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/A6581kf8Xv — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 30, 2021

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said, “We stand with the government and people of Turkey and share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy”.

According to a Reuters report, the forest fires on Turkey’s southern coast have claimed at least four lives so far.

More than 70 wildfires have erupted in regions around Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean coastlines, as well as interior areas, according to President Tayyip Erdogan. He said that 14 of the 70 were still burning.

Firefighters battled blazes for a third day on Friday, according to Reuters, after dozens of towns and hotels were evacuated, and television images showed residents fleeing across fields as fires closed in on their homes.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/