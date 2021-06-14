PM Imran expresses satisfaction over ongoing vaccination drive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed satisfaction over the measures being taken to expedite the ongoing Covid vaccination drive in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress in vaccination drive, the premier stressed the need for timely vaccination and adherence to the SOPs to prevent the spread of pandemic that has claimed more than 21,000 lives so far.

He appreciated public for voluntarily getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, adding that collective efforts can save Pakistan from India-like situation.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and others.

The meeting was apprised that the number of vaccination centers has been doubled and mobile teams have been increased from 48 to 600 across the country.

It was also informed that over ten million people have been administered vaccine doses. Furthermore, the public and private organizations have also paced up efforts to vaccinate their staff.

Keeping in view the importance of tourism, special measures are being taken in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the meeting was told, adding that Covid vaccination certificate has been declared must for entering these areas.

