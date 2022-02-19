PM Imran expected to leave for Russia next week on historic visit

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Russia next week.

While talking to the media, he said that the prime minister would visit Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Referring Russia-Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson hoped that continued engagement will lead to a diplomatic solution.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the premier’s visit to Moscow will be a game changer and it will strengthen Pakistan’s relations with Russia.

Talking to media in Pind Dadan Khan today (Saturday), he said Imran Khan’s voice is powerful and his opinion on Islamophobia and region is heard worldwide.

Khan will be the first Pakistani premier to visit Moscow in 23 years after former premier Nawaz Sharif, who travelled to the north Asian country following the end of the Cold War.

Besides Sharif, former presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari had also visited Russia.